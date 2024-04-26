Project aims to expand Internet connectivity and literacy in New Mexico

A program in Chaves County is aimed at expanding Internet connectivity and helping people understand technology better.

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — A federal grant will go toward broadband internet service, equipment and computer literacy programs throughout Chaves County.

The goal is “creating connected communities to provide opportunities.” That’s why it’s called Project C-3PO.

“Our particular grant has three prongs. The first prong is access and awareness. The second prong is education and training, and the third prong is support and equipment,” said Helen Wakefield, the director of Project C-3PO

After a survey, Wakefield noticed a much bigger need for internet and equipment.

The program started last year. They wanted to provide 960 training courses and 194 computer literacy courses before 2025.

So far, they’ve managed to complete 819 training courses. But they’ve exceeded expectations with computer literacy courses. They’ve completed 800 courses.

“We wanted more because we say we know how much money we have, but we know how they’re just people all around that just really needed it,” Wakefield said.

During the Chaves County Commission meeting last week, commissioners approved $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward Project C-3PO.

They have serviced people in Roswell, Lake Arthur, Dexter and Hagerman and hope to add Midland to their list.

Wakefield says this is a pilot program. She hopes they can continue it because she’s seen how it impacts people.

“In our computer literacy classes, the oldest person attending was 82 years old and she just skipped out of here the other day graduating and was like, ‘Hey, I’m computer literate,'” Wakefield said.

The grant ends on January 31, 2025. After that, ENMU-Roswell will decide whether they will apply for future grants.