Prosecutors push to keep suspects in toddler’s death in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new details on the tragic death of a toddler in southeast Albuquerque. All four suspects charged in the case made their first appearance in court Tuesday.

Amillia Garcia faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. The 20-year-old mother is facing charges of child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence for the death of her 2-year-old son, Leon.

“The mother is indicating that the child was left with the firearm accessible, which we know is against state law,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Medina says her charges will be amended to include charges under Bennie’s Law. That law requires gun owners to keep their guns safely stored.

“We’ve seen way too many tragedies where firearms end up in the wrong hands. Sometimes the wrong hands could be a child who finds a firearm unknowing what it is and what it actually does, loses their life, or injuries themselves in a way that it changes them forever,” said Medina.

Angel Cordova, Angel Morales, and Angelica Lucero also had hearings Tuesday. Police say they were all in the apartment when Leon died, and they all face charges of tampering with evidence.

Cordova also has a previous felony conviction, and is not supposed to have or live anywhere where there are guns. Medina says they plan to pass his case to the feds.

“We know the federal system has much stronger teeth and felon in possession charges, and we’ve asked them to adopt the case federally so that that person could be prosecuted to the full extent of the federal law,” Medina said.

Prosecutors filed to have all four suspects held in jail until trial. They will stay in jail at least until a judge can rule on that motion.

