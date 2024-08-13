Protecting yourself from mosquitoes and West Nile virus

Last week, the first New Mexico case of West Nile virus of the year was reported. So what can you do to protect yourself and others?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s hard to avoid those pesky mosquitoes and it seems like there’s more of them this year.

Monsoon and mosquito breeding seasons are in full swing so you’ll want to keep that bug spray on hand.

New Mexico health leaders are also ramping up warnings after confirming the state’s first West Nile virus case of the year earlier this month. Most people who get the virus are asymptomatic and 10% of people will develop West Nile fever – but they’re worried about those worst case scenarios.

“About one percent of the West Nile virus infections are what we call neuroinvasive. So they attack the nervous system and can cause very very severe and even fatal illnesses among these people,” said Erin Phillips, of NMHealth.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, head and body aches and disorientation. Leaders say the best way to reduce the risk of that virus is to eliminate the mosquitoes around you. Avoid standing water, like puddles. Also, citronella candles outside help. Make sure you wear EPA-registered mosquito repellant and long-sleeved clothing or even permethrin-treated clothing.

Also, make sure you close your windows or remove any trash or debris that may collect water.

MORE: NMHealth confirms first West Nile virus case of 2024