2024 is coming to an end in just two days, which means a fresh start heading into the New Year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – 2024 is coming to an end in just two days, which means a fresh start heading into the New Year.

But are you setting yourself up for failure with those new goals before you even work on them?

KOB 4 spoke to a counselor about following through on your New Year’s resolutions.

Watch the video above for the full story.