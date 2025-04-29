Public library offers access to telemedicine in San Juan County

People in San Juan County can check out healthcare in a public library.

AZTEC, N.M. – When you think of a library, you probably think of books, magazines, even movies to check out and enjoy.

“We’re always looking at how we provide for our communities without putting them in a bind,” said Angela Watkins, director of Aztec Public Library.

One way she’s doing that is by giving people in San Juan County access to free healthcare in their new cyber isolation booth.

“We are sandwich between Farmington, New Mexico and Durango, Colorado. San Juan Regional is at the very far end of Farmington, that’s quite a drive to get through the whole nine yards to get to the hospital. And Durango is about 45 to 55 miles away,” said Watkins.

Watkins says it all starts with knowing the community’s needs and applying for the right grants.

“For us, the need was clear. We needed access to health care here in Aztec. When you move here from another place, and you’re trying to establish health care, they are not accepting new patients. And if you are an established patient, it takes you a month of Sundays’ to get in,” said Watkins.

While connecting people with 100% San Juan County telehealth was the goal.

“Telehealth provides our patron with access to information to vital service for surviving and thriving,” said Watkins.

This multipurpose space can be used for anyone’s learning needs.

“Oral history recordings, music learning, distant learning,” said Watkins.

No matter who or how many end up in the booth, Watkins says it’s all worth it as long as it helps one person.

“Help others build life skills and help others have quality of life, and you can’t have the quality of life if you don’t have access to those things,” said, Watkins.

Anyone in San Juan County can use the booth during the library hours.