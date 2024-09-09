Pups take the red carpet during ‘Mutt Strut’ fundraiser

Dog owners got to strut their mutt and support a special cause at one northeast Albuquerque park Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some northeast Albuquerque neighborhood pets were ready for the flashing lights this weekend during “Mutt Strut.”

The Altura Park Neighborhood Association hosted this annual fundraiser Sunday. There was a doggie ball pit and an animal costume contest. Dogs walked up and down the cat walk, ironically, showing off a high sense of fashion. One dog showed off their favorite hat while another showed off their favorite lion mane.

“It’s a great place for folks to meet dogs. There’s a lot of adoption targets here, so we get the city shelter. We got Lap Dog rescue we got Paws and Stripes. A lot of folks come together looking for an opportunity to bring a dog into their home or perhaps their first dog,” said Bruce Roach, of the Altura Park Neighborhood Association.

The fundraiser benefitted Positive Links, a nonprofit dedicated to helping recently-incarcerated people learn how to care for animals. The nonprofit also works to educate law enforcement, social workers and others about the critical connection between animal abuse and human violence.