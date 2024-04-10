Purgatory announces Pond Skim date and adjusted hours

DURANGO, Colo. — Officials at Purgatory Resort announced their annual Pond Skim event and adjusted hours as they wind down their season.

The annual Pond Skim is this Sunday. A tradition since 2001, skiers and snowboarders will try to “skim” across a pool of icy water. Prizes will be awarded for the best skim, wipeout and costumes.

In addition to the skim, Ska Brewing is bringing beer and the resort will have live music.

Sunday is also the final day of daily operations for Purgatory. The resort will be open on these weekends, as of now:

April 19-21

April 26-28

Officials say this is the first time they’ve been open on Fridays for their weekend-only operations.