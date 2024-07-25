Questa man recognized for honoring fellow veterans

The Questa man was recognized for his contributions to the welfare and memory of veterans around the state, as well as for as his sacrifices.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services recognized a Questa man who has dedicated decades of his life to honoring fellow veterans.

U.S. Army Corporal Claudio Rael served in the Korean War. Over the last 20 years, Rael and his family have donated land for a special Memorial Day ceremony to take place every year.

For his contributions, Secretary Jamison Herrera presented Rael with a plaque and a coin Wednesday in Albuquerque.

“He has sacrificed so much for his country, and he continues to sacrifice for his fellow veterans. The fields of honoring Questa are done every year on Memorial Day for the past two decades. His family has donated their land for them to have that ceremony on to ensure that our veterans are honored on Memorial Day and never forgotten,” the secretary said.

The “Healing Field of Honor” display features 1,000 eight-foot-tall American flags.

Rael turns 96 years old on Friday.