Radioactive camera goes missing in southern New Mexico

A radioactive camera with a 35-foot cable and crank was lost near Eunice on Thursday, according to New Mexico State Police.

EUNICE, N.M. — A radioactive camera with a 35-foot cable and crank was lost near Eunice on Thursday, according to New Mexico State Police.

Police say it was lost on a closed, non-public road. The camera can be very dangerous if improperly used.

A $5,000 reward is being offered with no questions asked. Police say the camera must be returned.

If found, contact National Inspection Services at (833) 610-1134 or (979) 739-3855. They can also be reached at www.nisndt.com.