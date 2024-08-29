Rail Runner to offer additional service for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Burning of Zozobra is Friday but before your glooms go up in flames, know the Rail Runner is expanding service.

The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will run on a modified schedule this Friday. Starting at 6 p.m., they will offer shuttles at the South Capital Station to take you to Fort Marcy Park. Then, after the show, they’ll have another shuttle to take you back to the South Capital Station.

The last southbound train will leave at 11:25 p.m.

Reps say you should arrive at your departing station at least 10 minutes early.

