Rail Trail construction begins in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The big Rail Trail project is officially kicking off in downtown Albuquerque. Once it’s finished, the 7-mile trail around the area and will connect some of the city’s most popular spots.

“So they’ll actually open up an entirely new visibility straight down Central Avenue, and that’ll be kind of just a new cool perspective for people to see downtown Albuquerque view,” said Sarah Supple, operations manager for the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

Construction for Phase 1 has shifted into high gear down the Central corridor. The downtown Rail Trail is something this city has been putting together for quite some time.

On Monday, work started on the pedestrian bridge at First and Central. Making this the premiere bike trail in the metro is going to take a lot of work, and that means changes to your daily commute.

“Pedestrians will be able to press at level with the train tracks, and so they’ll actually open up an entirely new visibility straight down Central Avenue,” Supple said.

Supple says this may seem like a small part of the overall trail, but because of safety reasons, it’s a point in the project the city wanted to get right.

“Then after that, there are two more ramps that will be on the east side, and those two ramps are still in the design phase,” said Supple.

In two years, it’s going to be a brand-new look for the city.

Bobby Sisneros, the deputy director with ABQ Ride, said three routes used by the ABQ Transit will be effected like Route 66.

“We’re shutting that whole corner down for construction, so that stops going to be moved inside the Alvarado Transportation Center to Bay N,” said Sisneros. “Route 11, that route is normally serviced at bay E, and it’s going to be moved over to Bay D. ART will still be serviced at its normal platform, but when it leaves the Alvarado Transportation Center, it’s going to take a short little detour.”

For those using other types of transportation, First Street is a one way throughout the time of construction.

“Traveling east and west on Central, there’s absolutely no impact. But that First Street closure will affect you if you want to go south on First Street. You won’t be able to do it from Central, you have to do it from Second Street or further,” said Sisneros.