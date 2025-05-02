Rail Trail construction to ramp up in downtown Albuquerque

The Central railroad crossing in downtown Albuquerque is about to get a huge makeover.

Construction crews are just about ready to get started on a new section of the Albuquerque Rail Trail.

“This section is really the center of the Rail Trail in a lot of ways,” said Terry Brunner, interim director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

It took a lot of planning and authorizations, but reps with the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency say they’re finally ready to transform these outdated and problematic underpasses into a new overpass, and eventually a key landmark on the Albuquerque Rail Trail.

“This is it’s going to really change how people interact with that part of town,” said Brunner.

Brunner says plans to replace the dark, narrow underpasses with a new, brightly-lit overpass are years in the making.

“We always remind people that this bridge has not been changed in 50 plus years,” said Brunner.

Brunner says construction crews will get to work on a new ramp next to the Alvarado Transit Center in the coming weeks, but the roughly $20 million project will also include a second ramp on the other side of the tracks, hopefully opening to the public in early 2026.

Brunner says that’s when the city will close the other underpass and enter the next phase of Rail Trail construction.

“After we build these ramps and improve the bridge, we’ll be able to then construct the Rail Trail going northbound along the railroad tracks and southbound to the rail yards,” Brunner said.

Crews got to work on the first section of the planned seven-mile loop trail last fall, but Brunner says the Central overpass is a key section of the project, with a planned electric tumbleweed sculpture in the mix.

“That’s an attraction for folks. They can ride their bike through it. It will light up at night. Provide a lot of Instagrammable moments for people,” said Brunner.

For now, crews are focused on getting this overpass open on schedule.

“By this fall, we should have sections of the trail ready for people to enjoy,” said Brunner.

Construction is expected to get started here in the coming weeks, and Brunner says there shouldn’t be many traffic issues.

He also revealed the city already purchased all the property needed to extend the Rail Trail north and south near First and Central, so we’re expecting some promising updates in 2025.