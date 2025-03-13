Rain, snow and very strong winds expected in New Mexico

A potentially historical, multi-hazard spring storm system will impact the region Thursday through Saturday.

The main hazards will be widespread strong to damaging wind gusts, increased fire danger and blowing dust in the east.

Snow will also favor the western and northern mountains, where strong winds will create blizzard-like conditions.

