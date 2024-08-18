Rainbow Ryders take special flight to honor late founder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rainbow Ryders came together Saturday morning to host a tribute flight in honor of founder Scott Appelman.

Appelman passed away unexpectedly this past week at age 66. Appelman founded the Rainbow Ryders in 1983 at age 25 with just a single balloon. He joined the Balloon Fiesta board a few years later and was instrumental in starting the Special Shapes Rodeo and balloon glows.

The Rainbow Ryders flew just before dawn on Albuquerque’s West Side.