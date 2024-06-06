Raising Cane’s opens location in Rio Rancho

A Raising Cane's opened in Rio Rancho Thursday. It is the chain's third location in the metro.

The new location is next to the Chick-fil-A at Southern and Unser, which is notorious for its long drive-thru lines. Raising Cane’s told KOB 4 they worked with the City of Rio Rancho and Rio Rancho Police to make sure people knew about the opening and to expect traffic delays.

Some customers began camping out Wednesday evening in order to get Raising Cane’s Thursday morning. Anyone who came out Thursday has the chance to grab some Cane’s gear until supplies run out.

The store is open until 1 a.m. most of the week and open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.