Rape Crisis Center of New Mexico in need of donations

The Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico says they help year round with clothing to help survivors going through a tramatizing experience.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rape survivors have already been through a traumatizing experience. Making matters more difficult is those survivors having to give up their clothing to be used as evidence.

That’s where donations to the Rape Crisis Center of New Mexico come in. On Wednesday, they got $200,000 worth of clothing from Victoria’s Secret.

Organizers say donations like this are desperately needed.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more victims here in Albuquerque who come through us. Survivors thankfully and when they do, we need to make sure they have nice clothes to wear out from their exams,” said Vicki Cummings with the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico.

The rape crisis center says they need help year round with clothing. They also need children’s clothing, and even men’s clothing.