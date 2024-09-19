Raton schools get back to normal after reported threat

RATON, N.M. — Raton Public Schools are getting back on their feet Thursday after a threat directed at the high school impacted classes for two days.

Schools had to shelter in place for most of Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Kristie L. Medina said they learned about a shooting threat directed at Raton High School but authorities found no weapons or anything suspicious while doing a sweep of the campus while doing a sweep.

“After a thorough investigation by all law enforcement entities, it has been determined there is no ongoing threat to our school community,” Medina stated in a letter sent to families in the district. “The school environment is safe, and we are ready to welcome students back to class.”

Because of what happened, the district is going to have counselors on-site to provide emotional support to any student, parent or staff member who may need it.

The investigation into the threat is still ongoing.

The district is conducting a parent meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Raton High School gym. They will send out a question form before the meeting. They ask that you add your questions to the form so leaders can address them Monday night because they won’t take additional questions during the meeting.