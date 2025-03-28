Raw frozen cat food recalled after testing positive for bird flu

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Pet food brand Savage Pet is recalling one of its raw frozen cat food products after it tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus.

The recall is for chicken Savage Cat Frozen Cat Food. They are recalling the 84-ounce package, containing 28 three-ounce packets of food, and the 21-ounce package, containing seven 3-ounce packets.

If it has lot number 11152026 on it, stop feeding the food to your cat and watch for any signs of illness. If you notice any signs, contact your veterinarian.

So far, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture hasn’t received any reports of HPAI virus in domestic cats related to exposure to the food.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association , signs include:

fever

lethargy

low appetite

reddened or inflamed eyes

discharge from the eyes and nose

difficult breathing

neurological symptoms such as tremors, seizures, incoordination or blindness

Several New Mexico retail locations carry Savage Pet products. Predator Pet Inc. distributes Savage Pet products.