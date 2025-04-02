Real ID deadline quickly approaches

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced that starting May 7, you'll need a REAL ID to fly domestically and enter certain federal facilities.

If REAL IDs sound familiar, it’s because New Mexicans have been going through this process for a while.

“I mean, I already have it, you know, so it’s the same for me,” said Robeto Gallegos who was at the MVD Wednesday.

Some New Mexicans say they already have their REAL IDs. It’s just your driver’s license, but it has this gold star on it.

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, the secretary of Taxation and Revenue, says it’s been a federal push for decades.

“In 2005 was the time that the federal government enacted REAL ID, but since that time, there have been many extensions, and it hasn’t ever been fully put in place,” said Clarke.

Now, the feds say TSA will require REAL ID to fly starting May 7.

She says 80% of people here already have theirs. To those stragglers and hold outs, it seems the dreaded MVD lines in our state aren’t too bad.

Cassandra Segura says her experience was painless while renewing her license Wednesday.

“Super easy. I just made an appointment online, came in, was called within five minutes of sitting down. Then, superfast, super easy, took my picture, redid my eyesight, and then got my ID,” said Segura.

Schardin Clarke says the MVD operates by appointments now, but you can easily find same day appointments if you walk in.

She says just over 50,000 New Mexicans are using the new mobile ID feature that just rolled out a few months ago.

“The TSA is also accepting mobile driver’s licenses at the Albuquerque Sunport and at the Lee Regional Airport near Hobbs. So that’s a good start too,” Schadrdin Clarke said.

For 80% of New Mexicans, they’re good to go.

“Nothing different to me, honestly. I mean, I hope it makes things move smoother, I guess, and easier,” said Segura.

To get a REAL ID, you’ll need something to lawfully prove your age, like a birth certificate, as well as a government identification number like a social security card and two proofs of address.

If you can’t get your ID before May 7, and you have to travel, you can use a passport.