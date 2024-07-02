Recovery efforts continue following floods in Las Vegas

As more rain is headed toward Las Vegas, folks here in town are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst while they are still recovering from last week's flood.

There was a constant line of cars at Rodriquez Park Monday afternoon as neighbors came to pick up more bottled water for their everyday needs.

“Some days it’s been pretty hard not using water because we have water it’s just not clean,” said Reyes Montoya, a Las Vegas resident.

As the afternoon went on, more threatening storm clouds started rolling in that were similar to the system that left the city in a clean water catastrophe for the last week.

“I’ll be honest, I’m feeling pretty apprehensive and worried because we have a son right outside of town by the dam. So we are worried about him if any more water comes and that dam goes, we will all be in trouble,” said Nick Ortiz, another Las Vegas resident.

Rain started pouring over Las Vegas Monday evening, but the showers quickly passed.

“Our community is very tight-knit. We help each other out when we can and this isn’t over just yet, this is just the beginning,” said Montoya.

People in Las Vegas have been on a long road to recovery for two years. Two U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns grew out of control and merged, making the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak fire the largest in state history.

Burn scar flooding recently caused too much debris and ash to contaminate the city’s drinking water. But lawmakers say relief is already in place.

“The flooding, the smoke damage, the everything that is a result of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak fire is covered under the existing emergency declaration,” said Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez. “What these are known as are cascading events, so they cascade from the original disaster, and they are tied to the original disaster. So compensation is available for the city.”

Ledger Fernandez says on top of the standard FEMA funds, there is still millions of dollars left in the $140 million relief package passed in 2022.

“Every thing that Las Vegas needs to replace its water system and deal with these floods there is federal money available, and it is available now,” said Ledger Fernandez.

“FEMA has been here to try and clean it all up and this is just another hurdle to jump through, and they will have to help us out some more, and we appreciate all they are doing,” said Montoya.

The City of Las Vegas is urging anyone who has sustained any damage from the flooding or the rains to file a claim as soon as possible, either through the city or through FEMA.

For those who still need bottled water or essential items, the city will be having multiple bottled water drives. There’s also a new essential items drive at 500 Sabino Drive where folks can pick up paper plates and cutlery along with other essential items while the water is still unusable.