Red River changes Memorial Day festivities following deadly shooting

RED RIVER, N.M. – For the first time in 42 years, Red River will not be home to thousands of motorcyclists over the Memorial Day weekend.

The mayor says it was a big decision she felt had to be done this year.

“We had a big, major catalyst that caused us to do this,” said Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun.

That’s how Calhoun describes the shooting on Main Street last year that left three people dead. Police say the shooting was between rival outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Calhoun says the town is not having a rally at all this year because of the violence. Instead, it’s hosting “Mayfest in the Mountains.” She says it’s a more family-friendly event.

Calhoun says instead of thousands of motorcycles lining the streets, there will be things like fishing, food trucks, and live music.

“We welcome motorcycle riders, that’s never our intent to discourage them to come, and we don’t want anyone to feel like they won’t be welcomed when they come. But it won’t be the typical vendors up and downtown with the leather and the tattoos, and some of the other things that attract some other people,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun acknowledges not having 20,000 people enjoy Red River for three days has its downside.

“So we know it’s going to be hard because we don’t expect as big a crowd as we generally get, and coming off of an off season, after ski season, everybody looks forward to memorial weekend to be a big economic boost to get us going for the summer,” said Calhoun.

Hotels in town say they’re pretty booked up, but usually by this time they’re sold out.

“I think it’s probably going to affect the businesses because everybody looks forward to Memorial Day. It’s going to be different because every year the memorial rally and this year it’s going to be a different occasion,” said Tanya Mantego with WorldMark Red River Guest Services.

Safety is top of mind for everyone. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police says the agency will have officers there, but they don’t anticipate any trouble.

“We’re not really doing much different on the town side. We’re still bringing in the same number of police officers, we’ve got extra EMS and support coming in. So everybody’s a little tentative, just not knowing. The question is what’s it going to be like, and we don’t know. But we’re prepared for whatever might happen,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun says they could consider bringing the rally back in future years, but it’s still too soon to tell.

The Memorial Day events kick off Friday morning. The traveling Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Wall will be in town for the weekend.