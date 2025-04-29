Registered sex offender to stay in jail until trial for new charges

Joseph Lacour-Benavidez, accused of preying on young kids once again, will be staying behind bars until his trial.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The convicted sex offender, accused of preying on young kids once again, will be staying behind bars until his trial.

Joseph Lacour-Benavidez was in front of a judge Tuesday. In 2002, he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old.

Fast-forward to last week, Albuquerque police say they found a 14, and 11-year-old in his bedroom after they ran away from their foster family.

Detectives say there is evidence he was having a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old for months.

MORE: