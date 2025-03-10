Registration open for Camp BioPark, spots filling fast

It's already time to plan out how you're going to keep the kids busy over summer break, and the Albuquerque BioPark has an idea.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s already time to plan out how you’re going to keep the kids busy over summer break, and the Albuquerque BioPark has an idea.

Registration for its summer camps started late last week, and spots are filling up quick.

Camp BioPark is offering spring and summer camps in an attempt to inspire the next generation of nature lovers and conservationists.

“They are able to explore the zoo, aquarium or botanic garden. And it’s a really fun program for the kids,” said Tori Fox, Albuquerque BioPark’s science education coordinator.

Registration is now open for the ABQ BioPark spring break and summer camps.

“We are helping them get hands on in nature and really inspire a love of nature and conservation. We teach them how they can make a positive impact in the world, and we can just help them get outside, have a fun time,” said Fox.

Fox says whether it’s the behind-the-scenes experience like watching the sharks get fed, or seeing an animal up close, there will be some sort of animal encounter.

“For the younger kids, they’ll have an animal encounter. They get to do something really fun and exciting. We also have activities and crafts and other programs for them throughout the week,” Fox said.

Fox says she hopes to inspire other kids through Camp BioPark just like it inspired her to get to where she is today.

“When I was a kid doing these camps, I loved the behind-the-scenes experiences. I remember getting to meet animals up close, I was able to go and meet the Aldabra tortoises and those are very long living animals. An Aldabra tortoise here is one of the oldest animals here at the BioPark. So I met him as a kid, and now I get to take kids to meet him today,” said Fox.

Fox says this program is for kids of all ages, but when it comes to spring camp, that’s for kids in second through sixth grade. For more information, click here.