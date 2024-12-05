Remains of WWII sailor to be laid to rest in Albuquerque

More than 2,400 U.S. military workers died when Japan attacked the Hawaii naval base. Some of them, New Mexicans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It will be 83 years this weekend since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

One of those sailors’ remains were trapped underwater for decades. But he will finally be laid to rest right here in the metro.

