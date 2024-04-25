Renovated Wells Park warehouse will be home to new retail, food spots

An Albuquerque warehouse in Wells Park that is nearly a century old is getting new life.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque warehouse that is nearly a century old is getting new life.

For the longest time, the Kosmos Restaurant was the only tenant in the warehouse, but a lot has changed in the last two years. Agenda CEO Doug Turner bought the building and has started moving in.

“It certainly would have been a lot easier and cheaper to level it and put up a new one, but the structure and the design of these old buildings are things that you can’t replace,” Turner said. “I think we have seen a lot of those go away in this community and we saw this building and we felt it had really cool bones.”

Turner embraces those historic features in the remodel – keeping the original wood ceilings and steel beams in the office space and the new retail spots.

“Hopefully it will create a cool new lifestyle space,” Turner said.

At least one space is already claimed by Burning Daylight Coffee Company.

“The idea behind this is to have a coffee shop but also bring in our roaster,” said Charles Baca, the owner of Burning Daylight Coffee Company. “We also wanted to provide a full kitchen to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the evening we want to be more of a lounge, so we will be bringing in New Mexico wines, New Mexico spirits, and beers as well, so that’s what our plans are.”

The new restaurant will be called Cultura Cocina and they hope to open before the summer.

But that’s not all they have planned for the space.

“We are also hoping to buy a boxcar, we have a rail spur on the property, and we want to put the boxcar on it and use it for live music,” Turner said.

As all of the projects start coming together, Turner hopes these improvements will inspire others to reinvest in their community.

“The whole area is ripe for revitalization,” Turner said. “These cool warehouse buildings, if people are crazy enough to keep them and invest a little time and design doing them right, I think they can be really important for the community.”