Rep. Gabe Vasquez introduces bill to tackle fentanyl at the border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Thursday, Congressman Gabe Vasquez introduced a bill to tackle fentanyl making its way across the border.

The Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act has bipartisan backing, and focuses mostly on stopping fentanyl when it’s detected at legal ports of entry.

The bill would increase money to hire more staff at the border and provide money for customs agents. It would also create an outbound inspection program to make sure guns are not making it south to the cartels.

“So we are calling on our colleagues, we are calling on leadership to not only take this bill seriously, but finally put money where our words have been, where our values have been,” said Vasquez.

The bill would cost $5 billion, and it would also provide funding for technology to detect fentanyl at ports of entry.