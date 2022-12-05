Repave project begins for busy road in Española

ESPANOLA, N.M. — In Española, a part of U.S. Highway 84/285 will be closed all day each day this week due to a repaving project.

Work will take place on East Paseo de Oñate, which will be closed each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, December 5, through Saturday, December 10.

While it’s closed, traffic will be diverted onto northbound New Mexico Highway 68 and to eastbound NM 584, to then reconnect with U.S. 84/285.

NMDOT says traffic control personnel will be there at each end of the closure and electronic signage will be posted to guide you along the detour.

The project is around a mile-long and should wrap up December 10, with traffic going back to normal the following day.

Until then, drivers are encouraged to use caution, plan for delays and especially obey speed limits in this area and at all times.