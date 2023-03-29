Report: How affordable are New Mexico utility bills compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico used to rank first as the state with the most affordable utility bills. However, a new report shows the state has dropped to fourth place.

On average, New Mexicans pay just under $360 a month in total utilities. The average American pays between $538 and $613 a month.

Rising energy costs are impacting customers in the state, and making it tougher for them to pay their bills.

“PNM is looking at about 5% of PNM customers that are behind on their PNM bill,” said Shannon Jackson, PNM spokesperson.

That amounts to about 39,000 customers out of PNM’s nearly 580,000 customer base.

These findings come three years after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act, which was supposed to reduce costs for customers and lead to more renewable energy production.

However, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, relying on wind and solar energy is not only unreliable, but also more expensive – forcing electric bills to go up. There’s also the fear of rolling blackouts, which PNM officials say they’ve got under control.

“This year, we’re in a much different situation,” Jackson said. “We were able to obtain enough reserve and replacement energy and really expect to be able to provide reliable energy to our customers.”

PNM reps said there are some basic things customers can do in their homes to save money each month.

“Think about utilizing your ceiling fans when the temperatures really start to spike, making sure that your air conditioner is serviced and ready to go for the season,” Jackson said. “Close your blinds and your drapes during the hottest part of the day.

PNM also offers a free home energy checkup service where a rep will meet customers in their homes and show them where they can save.