Report: Intel hires nearly 600 people in 2023, highest number in decades

A new report shows Intel hired nearly 600 people in 2023, making it the highest number of job hires by the company in more than two decades.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new report shows Intel hired nearly 600 people in 2023, making it the highest number of job hires by the company in more than two decades.

Of the hundreds of people who got a job, about 400 were from New Mexico.

Many of the job hires came from Intel’s recent job hiring events in collaboration with the state.

The company also reports it spent about $300 million with local companies in 2023.

There are over 2,600 people employed at Intel.