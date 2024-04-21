Report: New Mexico waterways are the most endangered in the country

A report from American Rivers lists all of the rivers in New Mexico as the most endangered in the U.S.

The nonprofit says clean water and wildlife habitats, recreation, agriculture and cultural resources are all at risk.

“Our rivers and wetlands are at risk of infill being pushed into our waterways, obstructing them or covering them over where rivers are at risk from toxic waste from industrial activities from mining activities. And so there’s numerous risks to our waterways because of this gap in protections in clean water protections,” said Rachel Conn, deputy director of Amigos Bravos.

The local nonprofit works to protect and restore water in New Mexico.

Conn says the reason pollution is hitting our rivers so hard now is due to a nationwide decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

“The initial mapping estimates show that up to 96% of our state’s streams and rivers are no longer federally protected, and up to 88% of our state’s wetlands are no longer protected. And that’s really dire and unfortunate for clean water in the state of New Mexico. And that’s what this report is highlighting,” said Conn.

Conn worked with Matt Rice from the national nonprofit American Rivers on the New Mexico portion of the report.

Rice explained just how important waterway in our state are.

“New Mexico’s waterways are incredibly important, culturally, economically for food production for recreation. They are the life of New Mexico,” said Rice.

Rice and Conn believe the state has taken steps to fill the gaps left by the feds.

“In the last legislative session, there was $7.6 million that was allocated to the development of the state Surface Water Quality Permitting Program. So the state is on the path for filling that gap, and we are lucky that we have leadership in the state that is willing to take that action, because that’s not the case in a lot of states across the country,” Conn said.

Rice and Conn are encouraging New Mexicans to engage by talking to friends and family about how important clean water is for our communities.