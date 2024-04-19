Report: NMPED failing to meet dozens of federal standards

The New Mexico Public Education Department is falling short on dozens of federal guidelines, according to a recent performance review report.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department is falling short on dozens of federal guidelines, according to a recent performance review report by the U.S. Department of Education.

The report was mainly focused on services offered and finances – not student test scores. There were more than 80 categories studied. The state only fully met the requirements in 15 categories.

There were 60 areas where the state was noncompliant and action needs to be taken within 60 business days.

The report identified compliance issues related to things like accounting and fiscal systems, internal control, and how data is collected and reviewed.

The state department got relatively high marks in managing payments and audit requirements. Even though the state was compliant in those areas, there were no categories in which New Mexico received the highest possible marks for “high quality implementation.”

To see the report, click here.