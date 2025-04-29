Resources available for pregnant women in Albuquerque

City workers with the Gateway say it takes resources from multiple places to reach pregnant women who are struggling with homelessness, and it also takes time to build trust with this population.

Just last week, APD officers found a dead newborn baby in a dumpster. Investigators later confirmed the mother of that baby was experiencing homelessness and told detectives the baby was stillborn.

“It’s going to take a community to make sure that we put support services around our unhoused neighbors,” said Jennifer McDonald, a Gateway operations officer.

McDonald says they often get unhoused women who are pregnant at the shelter. She says half the battle is getting them in the door.

“Here at Gateway, we have the women’s housing navigation, so we do have an opportunity for women who are pregnant to come in off the streets, get the support and healthcare and connection to services that they need,” said McDonald.

They also lean on partners like Youth Development, Inc., Milagro within UNM and other centers to fill the gaps.

“It can’t just be all city government resources. We really do have to rely on resources coming from county and state as well,” McDonald said.

Albuquerque Birthright is a nonprofit that helps women. They are able to provide them with resources and give them what they need to care for their baby.

“We have a lot of unhoused women who come in here, we have a lot of women with domestic violence situations, a lot of women who are rehabbing, who are feeling unsafe in their environment that perhaps are immigrants, perhaps they are in other situations,” said Cheryl Hallada, director of Albuquerque Birthright.

Planned Parenthood also helps people navigate pregnancy and reproductive healthcare.

As for the case, APD is investigating, and detectives have not charged the mother with a crime at this time.

RESOURCES: