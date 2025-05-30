Resources for those in need during the summer

There are centers in every corner of Albuquerque offering food, clothes, and healthcare for your children at low or no cost to you, all under one roof.

They’re called Health and Social Service Centers, and they’re preparing for a busy summer.

KOB 4 visited one center for a look at operations.

“It’s a drive, it’s a passion, and, you know, and just, it’s rewarding. It’s rewarding to see just being able to help somebody,” said Celina Lopez, Community Services Program specialist.

She’s worked all over the city but will spend this summer at the Alamosa Health and Social Service Center.

She says even five minutes with a family can make a big difference, and sometimes food is just the beginning.

“We’re not here to judge. We’re here to help and if it’s not just this you need, how else can we help you and just making them know we’re here for you,” said Lopez.

There’s a health and social center in every quadrant of the city. Two of them have clothing banks, and they all offer utility and rental assistance, and other health services like family planning and healthcare for children.

“A lot of our programs are based on need, not on income,” said Eleanor Benavidez, division manager of the city’s Health and Social Services.

Benavidez says the centers’ numbers climbed during COVID and keep climbing. They’ve already seen a 37% increase in families so far this year compared to 2024 and expect another 20% increase this summer.

“This is what they’re built for. This is exactly what they’re built for is people that are in need. You may be in need one time, the need may be there every month,” said Benavidez.

Whether you’re there for a monthly food box or prenatal care, the centers’ doors will be open.