Restaurant fundraiser garners nearly $4k for family of fallen APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A restaurant fundraiser Monday in support of the family of a fallen Albuquerque police officer garnered nearly $4,000.

A local restaurant group donated all of its profits from 16 of their restaurants to Officer Bianca Quintana’s family. All you had to do was order from any of their participating restaurants.

In all, they raised $3,880 for the family.

The Pizza 9 locations in Alamogordo, Albuquerque Española, Farmington, Gallup, Grants and Los Lunas participated. Both Revel Burger locations, Chello Grill and the Uptown Saggio’s also participated.

If you missed out Monday, you can still donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Loved ones and colleagues laid Officer Quintana to rest last Monday, about a month after her untimely death in a hit-and-run crash. Police are still looking for the suspect in that crash.