Restaurants donating all profits Monday to family of fallen APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You have the opportunity to help the family of a fallen Albuquerque police officer while going out to eat Monday.

A local restaurant group will donate all of its profits from 16 of their restaurants to Officer Bianca Quintana’s family. All you have to do is order from any of their participating restaurants.

The Pizza 9 locations in Alamogordo, Albuquerque Española, Farmington, Gallup, Grants and Los Lunas are participating. Both Revel Burger locations, Chello Grill and the Uptown Saggio’s are also participating (full list with addresses is here).

If you can’t participate Monday, you can still donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Loved ones and colleagues laid Officer Quintana to rest last Monday, about a month after her untimely death in a hit-and-run crash. Police are still looking for the suspect in that crash.