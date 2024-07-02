Retail crime down in Albuquerque, up in Santa Fe and Los Lunas

Over the last few months, Albuquerque police dedicated multiple officers to patrol Uptown and other retail hubs, leading to arrests where shoplifters try to leave stores with carts full of stolen merchandise.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Over the last few months, Albuquerque police dedicated multiple officers to patrol Uptown and other retail hubs. While the operation has been a success, there are some unexpected consequences.

“What we are hearing from our members is, especially in the Albuquerque Bernalillo County area, retail crime is going down in a large part to the coordination and partnership with APD, and the sheriff’s office and the DA. At the same time, we are seeing a marked increase in Santa Fe and Los Lunas,” said Rob Black, president & CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, in June alone, there were 22 felony shoplifting arrests.

So, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce has put together the Organized Retail Crime Association. It’s a digital platform where retailers and law enforcement can easily share information about recent break-ins and thefts.

“They can share security footage photos and license information, and police officers can see that info and communicate with stores to identify suspects,” said Black. “With the new law around organized retail crime, we can aggregate all of those activities, and then we move into felony territory. So now it’s worth the time for prosecutors to go after those individuals because it’s not just a misdemeanor, it is a fourth-degree felony, and we hope it has a deterrent effect.”

So far, this online platform is getting a positive response from business owners

“It’s exciting that they feel like there is actually a solution, that there is a way they can actively participate in controlling what is going on with their business,” said Bridget Dixson, president & CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce.

Dixson wants to make sure retailers have certain precautions in place.

“I think cameras are always really important to have and have staff together, have more than one person working it can make people feel good. But cameras are the most important thing you can do because then you can build that case,” said Dixson.

While the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is seeing upticks here in Santa Fe and down Los Lunas, they say the Organized Retail Crime Association is free for any business in the state to join.