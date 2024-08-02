Rich Ford Edgewood celebrates 25th anniversary with community events

EDGEWOOD, N.M. – The Rich Ford dealership in Edgewood will be celebrating their silver anniversary after 25 years of service.

The celebration already started, but this weekend will feature the Team Shelby Car Club. Next weekend will have the Rio Grande Mustang Club.

Not only that, but the Misfit Monster Truck will perform in the Edgewood car lot on Aug. 17, 18, 24, and 25.

For more information on the upcoming events, click here.