Richard Pitino accepts head coaching job at Xavier University

UNM men's basketball head coach Richard Pitino is heading to Xavier University.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UNM men’s basketball head coach Richard Pitino is heading to Xavier University.

Xavier is a member of the Big East conference, which means Pitino vs. Pitino twice every year.

Pitino is coming off a stellar year where the Lobos went 27-8. They beat Marquette in the NCAA Tournament and pushed Michigan State all the way to the final seconds.

Pitino is getting a six-year deal.