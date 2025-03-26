Richard Pitino accepts head coaching job at Xavier University
UNM men's basketball head coach Richard Pitino is heading to Xavier University.
Xavier is a member of the Big East conference, which means Pitino vs. Pitino twice every year.
Pitino is coming off a stellar year where the Lobos went 27-8. They beat Marquette in the NCAA Tournament and pushed Michigan State all the way to the final seconds.
Pitino is getting a six-year deal.