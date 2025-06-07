Buy a ticket to ride the Sandia Tram and one time up and down the mountain will go a long way to help our four-legged friends with badges.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police have confirmed one of their own officers shot and killed K-9 officer Rebel.

It happened when officers were trying to take a suspect into custody. But now, something good is coming out of this tragedy.

APD is partnering up with the Sandia Peak Tramway to launch “Rides for Rebel.” $1 from every tram ticket sold in the next two weeks will go toward helping other four-legged officers.

On Friday, APD Chief Harold Medina told us a lot of that money is going toward a new K-9 training facility.

“A structure that is basically a hollowed window where the dogs could be, they could practice going into it. There’s a tunnel simulating, you know, the tunnels within the city that sometimes dogs need to search in and having them in confined spaces. There’s a balance bar that dogs are able to go across,” said Medina.

Rebel’s training facility will be built next to Daniel Webster Park. Webster was an APD officer who lost his life in the line of duty in 2015.

Medina says the new facility should cost around $200,000 and the goal is to have it open by the fall.

MORE: K-9 officer, suspect killed in shooting near airport