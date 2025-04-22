Rio Arriba County commissioners appoint interim sheriff

Rio Arriba County already has a new sheriff from within its rank after the sudden death of Sheriff Billy Merrifield over the weekend.

Rio Arriba County commissioners appointed Lorenzo Aguilar as interim sheriff during an emergency meeting Monday.

Merrifield was found dead in his home on Easter Sunday. He was just 50 years old.

Aguilar has served in the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. The commission picked him over the second in command, undersheriff Monica Salazar.