Rio Arriba County sheriff Billy Merrifield laid to rest

By KOB

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. – The Rio Arriba County sheriff was laid to rest as the investigation into his death continues.

Sheriff Billy Merrifield’s funeral was Wednesday afternoon. He died on Easter Sunday. A friend found Merrifield dead in his patrol vehicle outside his home near Abiquiu Lake.

New Mexico State Police say the sheriff was in a minor accident with a woman in his patrol car hours before.

Investigators are also waiting to find out if the sheriff had drugs or alcohol in his system when he died.