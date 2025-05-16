Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s autopsy report released

We're learning more about the death of former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield.

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. – We’re learning more about the death of former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield.

His own deputies found him dead in his patrol unit outside his home on Easter morning.

On Thursday, medical investigators released his toxicology and autopsy report, which has led to even more questions. The results show he died from a toxic combination of alcohol and fentanyl.

The toxicology results show it didn’t take much alcohol or fentanyl to be the lethal combination for Merrifield. His blood alcohol content was .07, below the legal limit.

Test results show he had 23 nanograms of fentanyl in his system, which medical professionals say is basically a trace amount.

We talked to a former investigator for the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. She explains why even that small amount of fentanyl combined with alcohol can be a deadly dose, especially if he had any underlying medical issues.

“As respiration slows, fluids build up in the lungs. They start to leak in the capillaries,” said Barbara Butcher, death investigator. “So now, if you take these drugs, and you get the CNS depression, now the fluid builds up and up in the lungs. Essentially, they’re drowning themselves.”

We reached out to state police, who are investigating Merrifield’s death, to see if these results would change anything. They declined to comment.

Merrifield’s own deputies found his body in his patrol vehicle outside his home on Easter morning. Hours earlier, they say he and a woman were in that vehicle when they had a minor crash.

A friend claims he got the couple and the patrol unit back to Merrifield’s home and claimed the former sheriff was fine when he left him. However, hours later, that friend found Merrifield dead in his patrol unit.

State police have not released any information about that friend or the woman with Merrifield before his death.