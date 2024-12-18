Rio Arriba deputies arrest suspected scammer

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office is celebrating after catching a scammer. They say a con artist made a big mistake by going to an elderly man's house to steal his money – not once, but twice.

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office say a con artist made a big mistake by going to an elderly man’s house to steal his money – not once, but twice.

“We’re certain this has happened in several states with other folks. It’s terrible, just terrible what happened to this guy,” said Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield.

Merrifield says earlier this month, 71-year-old Jose Lopez got a phone call from someone claiming to be a U.S. marshal, saying he owed $75,000 and to pay up or be locked up.

“He was afraid he basically said, ‘You know what, I don’t want to go to jail.’ So he took the scammers word for what he was,” said Merrifield.

Merrifield says Mehndra Darbar went to the victim’s home to collect the money in cash.

“This is the very first time that I’ve experienced the scammer actually go to the residents of these individuals,” Merrifield said.

Then came another call, saying Lopez owed another $50,000. That’s when he called the sheriff’s office.

Merrifield says Darbar was merely the money gatherer. He’s from India, but here on a working visa. He reportedly came from Pennsylvania just to steal from Lopez.

“He’s a mule worker for these other guys. We’re not sure how many times this has happened across other states,” said Merrifield.

Lopez got another scam call when deputies were at his house and they answered.

“$75,000 is a lot and that’s why we’re really trying to push this at the federal level and really go as hard as we can in getting the resources to connect the dots on this side of the investigation,” said Merrifield.

A judge released Darbar from jail Monday. Merrifield says law enforcement, local or federal, will never call you for money.