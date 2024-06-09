Rio Bravo Boulevard construction to begin Monday

By KOB

Drivers in the South Valley will notice new construction signs and cones along Rio Bravo Boulevard.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Drivers in the South Valley will notice new construction signs and cones along Rio Bravo Boulevard. There’s a big project to begin Monday in the area of 2nd Street.

Folks can expect to see road crews as early as 5 a.m. Monday. They will start with shoulder work, but the end goal is to add two more travel lanes — going from four to six. 

Crews plan to do most of the work at night to avoid any further traffic issues. There will also be a new trail connection, new sidewalks, and traffic lights.

The state and county helped fund this more than $5 million project. 