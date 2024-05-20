Intentional fires set in the bosque prompt closures in Rio Rancho

Police have closed the bosque open spaces in Rio Rancho after multiple fires were intentionally set Sunday night.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police have closed the bosque open spaces in Rio Rancho after multiple fires were intentionally set Sunday night.

Rio Rancho Fire Chief James DeFillippo said five fires were spread out over eight acres in the bosque. Multiple agencies responded.

“It appears that they were kind of set one right after the other, but very quickly,” DeFillippo said. “As our crews were getting on scene, other fires started to pop up throughout the bosque simultaneously.”

The chief said the fires were all set between Rio Rancho North Beach and Willow Creek Park. He said two acres were burned.

DeFillippo said it’s too early to call this arson – adding there were no injuries or homes threatened.

Crews were out Monday monitoring for hotspots. The fire chief said patrols will be more regular now during the summer.

“We do typically right around the Fourth of July, the end of June, we do bosque patrols as well, and we coordinate with Corrales and Albuquerque Fire,” DeFillippo said.

Officials say if you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to dial 911 immediately. If you have any suspect information, you’re also asked to call RRPD at 505-891-7296.

The chief said there’s no timeline yet on when the closed portions of the bosque will reopen.