Rio Rancho bosque reopens after alleged intentional fires set

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police have reopened the bosque open spaces in Rio Rancho after multiple fires were intentionally set Sunday night.

Rio Rancho Fire Chief James DeFillippo said five fires were spread out over eight acres in the bosque. Multiple agencies responded and contained it as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“It appears that they were kind of set one right after the other, but very quickly,” DeFillippo said. “As our crews were getting on scene, other fires started to pop up throughout the bosque simultaneously.”

The chief said the fires were all set between Rio Rancho North Beach and Willow Creek Park. He said two acres were burned.

DeFillippo said it’s too early to call this arson – adding there were no injuries or homes threatened. They are still investigating the cause of the fire with Rio Rancho police and the Rio Rancho Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews were out Monday monitoring for hotspots. The fire chief said patrols will be more regular now during the summer.

“We do typically right around the Fourth of July, the end of June, we do bosque patrols as well, and we coordinate with Corrales and Albuquerque Fire,” DeFillippo said.

Officials say if you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to dial 911 immediately. If you have any suspect information, you’re also asked to call RRPD at 505-891-7296.