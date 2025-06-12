Rio Rancho Library System works to prevent summer slide with Summer Reading Program

Summer can be a time to enjoy some fun in the sun, but it's also important not to lose all the progress made during the school year.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Summer can be a time to enjoy some fun in the sun, but it’s also important not to lose all the progress made during the school year.

For Jason Shoup and his staff, summer is the busiest time of year for the library system in Rio Rancho.

“The Public Library we do activities all year, I think we have 200 lined up for just this summer the months of June and July,” said Jason Shoup, director of Library Services for the City of Rio Rancho.

The most popular program for them is their Summer Reading program. People can sign up online or in person and get a tote bag with a reading log. Every week they mark the hours they read and can get prizes and free books.

“It encourages them to build up their reading skills. People can read anything, if it is a really little kid you can read to them and that counts. If it is a little bit older kid, we help them pick out age-appropriate books that are right for their reading level,” said Shoup.

In 2024, they had around 2,400 people signed up, most of them kids. A week into the program they’ve already had almost 2,000 people sign up and expect more as the summer goes on.

“The idea behind it is it helps prevent what we call the summer slide. That is where, especially younger kids, start to lose some of those literacy skills they picked up over the school year,” he said.

The recent NM KIDS COUNT used recent data from 2023 to shine light on where students are when it comes to reading.

“We should feel urgency around the fact that 80% of fourth graders aren’t proficient in reading. We should get really curious about the remedies for bringing every fourth grader in New Mexico up to where they need to be with those reading scores,” said Gabrielle Uballez, the executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.

While the library has run the program for decades and is not a response to the study, Shoup says encouraging good reading habits is always a good idea.

“There are so many studies out there that show that when parents and guardians model that reading behavior it helps incentivize children to read, to learn how to read, and to keep their reading skills up,” said Shoup.