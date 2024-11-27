Rio Rancho man awarded $400M in medical malpractice lawsuit

A jury just awarded a Rio Rancho man with what could be the largest medical malpractice in history.

The Rio Rancho man ended up suing NuMale Medical Center at Wyoming and Paseo because of what he’s gone through and lasting medical consequences.

According to the lawsuit, the physician assistant in this case is Steven Chapman. The victim – Michael – told Chapman he was interested in testosterone replacement therapy to improve his energy and a medically managed weight loss plan.

But according to the lawsuit, Chapman brought up erectile dysfunction. Even though Michael said he was not interested in ED treatment, Chapman told him it was designed to work with the testosterone replacement therapy.

Ultimately, Michael purchased a plan which included testosterone pellet implants in his butt and at home penis injections.

When Michael felt the medications weren’t working, he went back to the office. The lawsuit states Chapman said Michael wasn’t doing it right, demonstrated the penis injection, and sent him home with a medically induced erection.

“This physician assistant injected the chemical into his penis because he couldn’t figure out how to do it, and he injected 75% more of the chemical and a stronger dose than he should have, and sent the patient home and said ‘Go show all your friends.’ This is what he said to a 66-year-old man,” said Nicholas Rowley, Michael’s attorney.

The lawsuit states Michael couldn’t get rid of the erection over the weekend and went back to the clinic. Medical staff tried painful and embarrassing procedures to help Michael, but it didn’t work.

Chapman reportedly told Michael to drive himself to the emergency room where he had emergency surgery. But the damage was done.

“His penis is dead. It’s actually, what it is now is it is much smaller than what it was, and it’s just a lump of scar tissue that doesn’t work in any way shape or form,” said Rowley.

Rowley says the urologist who treated his client claimed he’d seen cases like this before. But the close to half a billion dollar verdict will keep it from happening again.

He also wants this to be a reminder for people.

“If someone’s trying to sell you something medically, take a step back, ask other health care providers, get second opinions and third opinions. If there’s advertisements saying something’s going to be a quick fix for a problem, don’t trust it. Don’t trust it,” said Rowley.

The jury awarded Michael $412 million, but it could surpass $550 million once interest kicks in.

KOB 4 did get a statement from NuMale Medical Center’s president, Brad Palubicki. He says NuMale Medical Center is committed to high quality and safe patient care. They disagree with the verdict and intend to pursue all available legal remedies, including appeal.