Rio Rancho man faces federal charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A Rio Rancho man is facing federal charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Officials with our U.S. Attorneys Office say Jordan Baldwin got pulled over on Laguna Pueblo last week. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia.

The officer says when he searched the car, he found a large duffle bag with more than 122 pounds of fentanyl pills.