Rio Rancho mayor announces bid for New Mexico governor

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull announced he is running for governor of New Mexico.

He released an announcement video touting his accomplishments in the city. Hull says it shows what he could do for the state.

KOB 4 has been told Hull is planning an official kick-off event for his campaign this summer.

He is the first Republican to announce a campaign to run for governor. He’s currently serving his third term as mayor of Rio Rancho.